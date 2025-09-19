1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood After Successful Deployment

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, returned home to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 20th, 2025. The redeployment marks the end of the ‘Strike First’ Battalion’s critical mission providing air and missile defense coverage in support of United States Army Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Russell Shirley-Jones and Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977705
|VIRIN:
|250920-A-LX406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111309335
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
