    1-44 ADA Returns Home to Fort Hood After Successful Deployment

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu and Capt. Russell ShirleyJones

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, returned home to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 20th, 2025. The redeployment marks the end of the ‘Strike First’ Battalion’s critical mission providing air and missile defense coverage in support of United States Army Central Command’s Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Cpt. Russell Shirley-Jones and Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.20.2025 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977705
    VIRIN: 250920-A-LX406-1001
    Filename: DOD_111309335
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    69th ADA BDE
    Fort Hood

