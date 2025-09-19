INTERVIEW: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with American Forces Network Europe during the Airborne Luchtlandingen en Herdenking on the Ginkelse Heide in Ede, Netherlands, on Sept. 20, 2025. The event featured U.S. paratroopers alongside NATO allies conducting commemorative jumps honoring Operation Market Garden and the enduring partnership forged in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)