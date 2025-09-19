U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with American Forces Network Europe during the Airborne Luchtlandingen en Herdenking on the Ginkelse Heide in Ede, Netherlands, on Sept. 20, 2025. The event featured U.S. paratroopers alongside NATO allies conducting commemorative jumps honoring Operation Market Garden and the enduring partnership forged in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 13:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977704
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-VL365-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111309267
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, INTERVIEW: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.