    INTERVIEW: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil

    NETHERLANDS

    09.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Cecil, deputy commanding general for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with American Forces Network Europe during the Airborne Luchtlandingen en Herdenking on the Ginkelse Heide in Ede, Netherlands, on Sept. 20, 2025. The event featured U.S. paratroopers alongside NATO allies conducting commemorative jumps honoring Operation Market Garden and the enduring partnership forged in 1944. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Location: NL

