U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron run for 24 hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 27 and 28, 2025. The Airmen ran in a formation for the first and final laps, having individuals take turns carrying the TACP banner throughout the duration of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 22:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977689
|VIRIN:
|250828-F-EM850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308994
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TACP Airmen memorialize their fallen in 24-hour run, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.