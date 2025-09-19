Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP Airmen memorialize their fallen in 24-hour run

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron run for 24 hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 27 and 28, 2025. The Airmen ran in a formation for the first and final laps, having individuals take turns carrying the TACP banner throughout the duration of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP Airmen memorialize their fallen in 24-hour run, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

