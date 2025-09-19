TACP Airmen memorialize their fallen in 24-hour run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron run for 24 hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 27 and 28, 2025. The Airmen ran in a formation for the first and final laps, having individuals take turns carrying the TACP banner throughout the duration of the event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)