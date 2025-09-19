Monument to Monument 2025 Intro Video

Military member, retirees, friends, and family participated in the first day of the Monument to Monument bike ride from the Wright Brothers Monument in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C., Sep. 18, 2025. The ride is four days long to embrace Air Force heritage, fitness, recruitment, and wounded warriors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 20:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977674
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-QI804-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308883
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
