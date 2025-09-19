3rd LCT conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), conduct on and offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2025. The joint training demonstrated 3rd LCT's ability to conduct equipment recovery operations utilizing the capabilities of the U.S. Army's MSV(L) in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)