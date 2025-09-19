U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), conduct on and offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2025. The joint training demonstrated 3rd LCT's ability to conduct equipment recovery operations utilizing the capabilities of the U.S. Army's MSV(L) in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977669
|VIRIN:
|250917-M-MI096-2001
|PIN:
|823094
|Filename:
|DOD_111308760
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd LCT conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L), by Sgt Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.