    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LCT conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L)

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Soldiers with 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), conduct on and offloading drills with a Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) (MSV(L)) on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2025. The joint training demonstrated 3rd LCT's ability to conduct equipment recovery operations utilizing the capabilities of the U.S. Army's MSV(L) in a littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Malia Sparks)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977669
    VIRIN: 250917-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 823094
    Filename: DOD_111308760
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LCT conducts beach rehearsals with U.S. Army MSV(L), by Sgt Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    3d MarDiv
    ForceDesign
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MSVL

