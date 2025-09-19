TacRAT 2025: Small Unit Tactics

Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron conduct small-unit tactics and close-quarters battle training during exercise TacRAT 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 17, 2025. Exercise TacRAT was coducted over five days to evaluate and enhance the tactical proficiency and expeditionary mindset of combat camera Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Hansford)
|09.17.2025
|09.19.2025 18:43
|Package
|977668
|250917-F-AI717-9001
|DOD_111308759
|00:01:14
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
