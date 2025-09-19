Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events

Service members and guests participate in events commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18-19, 2025. Events include a 24-hour run and vigil, followed by a remembrance ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
