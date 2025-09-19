Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    Service members and guests participate in events commemorating National POW/MIA Recognition Day at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 18-19, 2025. Events include a 24-hour run and vigil, followed by a remembrance ceremony. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977666
    VIRIN: 250919-F-OP366-4001
    Filename: DOD_111308702
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HOLLOMAN, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Air Force Base 2025 National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony and events, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    vigil
    49th WG
    POW/MIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download