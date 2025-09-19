Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep III

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ricardo DelCastillo 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, maintain and repair the building in Camp Las Pulgas as part of Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 25, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ricardo DelCastillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 18:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977664
    VIRIN: 250918-M-MA692-1001
    Filename: DOD_111308693
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep III, by LCpl Ricardo DelCastillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, 1MARDIV, 11th Marines, Clean Sweep, Barracks360Reset

