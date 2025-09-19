B-Roll: Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep III

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, maintain and repair the building in Camp Las Pulgas as part of Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 25, 2025. Operation Clean Sweep III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S Marine Corps video by LCpl. Ricardo DelCastillo)
