Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington County Disaster Recovery Center Opens BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Washington County Disaster Recovery Center opens in West Bend, Wisconsin to assist disaster survivors affected by the August 9-12, 2025 storms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977659
    VIRIN: 250919-O-AH964-3190
    Filename: DOD_111308573
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington County Disaster Recovery Center Opens BROLL, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download