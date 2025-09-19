Firefighters assigned to the Mosquito Fire mopping up or extinguishing remaining pockets of heat along the wildfire's perimeter.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977656
|VIRIN:
|221014-O-NM884-4856
|Filename:
|DOD_111308465
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosquito Fire Mop Up, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.