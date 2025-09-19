Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS III: I MEF Marines conduct self-help maintenance

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct self-help projects during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 18, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 17:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977655
    VIRIN: 251809-M-YC522-1001
    Filename: DOD_111308440
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, OCS III: I MEF Marines conduct self-help maintenance, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Barracks360Reset

