U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force conduct self-help projects during Operation Clean Sweep III at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 18, 2025. OCS III, part of the ongoing Barracks 360 Reset initiative, demonstrates a collective commitment to improving living conditions through shared ownership, sustained accountability, and tangible improvements to the barracks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 17:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977655
|VIRIN:
|251809-M-YC522-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308440
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OCS III: I MEF Marines conduct self-help maintenance, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS
