This week SFC Bakhita will tell us how Casualty Collection Points enhance the efficiency of our combat medical response. For more information refer to ATP 4-02.13 Casualty Evacuation: https://dvidshub.net/r/ubkv3n
If you enjoyed our Med Minutes installment, please follow, or subscribe for future installments. The complete collection can be found at the MEDMinutes PLaylist here: https://www.youtube.com/feed/playlists
Would you like to develop Med Minutes for your own specialty? Contact MEDCOE Learning Technology and Multimedia Division at: usarmy.jbsa.medical-coe.mbx.distributed-learning@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 18:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|977643
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-A1701-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308345
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MED Minutes - Casualty Collection Points, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.