    Dental role in AMISTAD 2025

    DAVID, PANAMA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, speaks about the global health engagement led by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and executed by Air Forces Southern, AMISTAD 2025, at Policentro de Salud, in David, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. With support from Panama’s Ministry of Health, U.S. military medical teams help alleviate pressure on local health systems, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and parternships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Location: DAVID, PA

    Dental
    Dental Activity
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    AMISTAD 2025

