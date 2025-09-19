Dental role in AMISTAD 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, speaks about the global health engagement led by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and executed by Air Forces Southern, AMISTAD 2025, at Policentro de Salud, in David, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. With support from Panama’s Ministry of Health, U.S. military medical teams help alleviate pressure on local health systems, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and parternships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)