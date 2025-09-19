Dental role in AMISTAD 2025

U.S. Air Force Capt. Walker Prince, 82nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dentist, speaks about the global health engagement led by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and executed by Air Forces Southern, AMISTAD 2025, at Policentro de Salud, in David, Panama, Sept. 18, 2025. With support from Panama’s Ministry of Health, U.S. military medical teams help alleviate pressure on local health systems, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and parternships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 16:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977640
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-DX569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308295
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|DAVID, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
