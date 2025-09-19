USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), HMCS Regina conduct gunnery exercise in Bering Sea

The crews of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) and Royal Canadian Navy His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina conduct a gunnery exercise as part of Operation Latitude in the Bering Sea, Aug. 27, 2025. The Waesche and Regina conducted operational training during Operation Latitude to demonstrate multinational interoperability and capabilities in the mission to detect, deter, and defend North America from adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977636
|VIRIN:
|250827-G-CY518-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111308228
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.