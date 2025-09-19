Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), HMCS Regina conduct gunnery exercise in Bering Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    The crews of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) and Royal Canadian Navy His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina conduct a gunnery exercise as part of Operation Latitude in the Bering Sea, Aug. 27, 2025. The Waesche and Regina conducted operational training during Operation Latitude to demonstrate multinational interoperability and capabilities in the mission to detect, deter, and defend North America from adversaries.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977636
    VIRIN: 250827-G-CY518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111308228
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bering Sea
    HMCS Regina
    gunnery exercise
    USCG
    USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751)
    SeaRAM Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) Anti-Ship Missile Defense System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download