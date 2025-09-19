USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751), HMCS Regina conduct gunnery exercise in Bering Sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crews of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) and Royal Canadian Navy His Majesty's Canadian Ship Regina conduct a gunnery exercise as part of Operation Latitude in the Bering Sea, Aug. 27, 2025. The Waesche and Regina conducted operational training during Operation Latitude to demonstrate multinational interoperability and capabilities in the mission to detect, deter, and defend North America from adversaries.