    Bringing the smiles to La Mesa

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Airmen and Army dental professionals work with Panamanian counterparts to deliver medical care and alleviate pressure on local health systems during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and trust. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977635
    VIRIN: 250917-F-DX569-1004
    Filename: DOD_111307989
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: LA MESA, PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing the smiles to La Mesa, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Dental
    Medical Readiness
    Panama B-Roll
    Panama
    AMISTAD2025

