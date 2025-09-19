Bringing the smiles to La Mesa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and Army dental professionals work with Panamanian counterparts to deliver medical care and alleviate pressure on local health systems during AMISTAD 2025 at the Centro de Salud de La Mesa, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 17, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and trust. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)