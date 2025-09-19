BROLL: WWII Veterans Visit American Cemetery in Margraten

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



81 years after Operation Market Garden, WWII veterans visit the American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2025. Operation Market Garden was one of the largest Allied airborne assaults of WWII, aimed at securing key bridges in the Netherlands to advance into Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)