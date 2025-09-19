Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: WWII Veterans Visit American Cemetery in Margraten

    NETHERLANDS

    09.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    81 years after Operation Market Garden, WWII veterans visit the American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2025. Operation Market Garden was one of the largest Allied airborne assaults of WWII, aimed at securing key bridges in the Netherlands to advance into Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977630
    VIRIN: 250919-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_111307888
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: NL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: WWII Veterans Visit American Cemetery in Margraten, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, Veterans

