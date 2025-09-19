81 years after Operation Market Garden, WWII veterans visit the American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2025. Operation Market Garden was one of the largest Allied airborne assaults of WWII, aimed at securing key bridges in the Netherlands to advance into Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977630
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-VL365-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111307888
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: WWII Veterans Visit American Cemetery in Margraten, by SSgt Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.