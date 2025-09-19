Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Command Sergeant Major Talks Resources for Suicide Prevention

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Davis and Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) senior enlisted advisor, Command Sergeant Major Eric Rivas, discusses the available resources available to service members on suicide. 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors the critical importance of Suicide Prevention Month in keeping the force ready to meet our Nation's call. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 15:11
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Command Sergeant Major Talks Resources for Suicide Prevention, by SSG Gabriel Davis and SGT Brianna Ledezma Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    3rd Special Forces Group (Airbone)
    DeOppressoLiber
    People
    Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month

