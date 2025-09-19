3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Command Sergeant Major Talks Resources for Suicide Prevention

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) senior enlisted advisor, Command Sergeant Major Eric Rivas, discusses the available resources available to service members on suicide. 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors the critical importance of Suicide Prevention Month in keeping the force ready to meet our Nation's call. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brianna Ledezma Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 15:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|977627
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-MC630-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111307879
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
