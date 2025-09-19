Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring" Vertical Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Christopher Davis 

    III Armored Corps

    Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring was hosted by Fort Hood MWR, U.S. Army Fort Hood, and III Armored Corps on Sept. 12, 2025, at Abrams Fitness Center. Sixteen Soldiers from across the installation competed in bouts of up to three 2-minute rounds.

    Participating boxers included: Spc. Jose Perez (3CR), PV2 Raul Gonzalez (1CD), 2nd Lt. Sharnae Harmon (36EN), Sgt. Ashley Ferreiro (13ACSC), Sgt. Broderick Spear (1CD), Spc. Michael Eronini (1CD), Pfc. Chester Plummer (69ADA), Sfc. Roberto Carrasco (1CD), Cpt. Tyler Thompson (69ADA), PV2 Royal Pierson (1CD), Spc. Darius Miller (1CD), Sgt. Reuel Stafford (48CBRN), Pfc. Vernon Jackson (1CD), Cpl. Zach Medina (1CD), and Spc. Edward Moseley (1CD).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 16:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977625
    VIRIN: 250912-O-IA164-7179
    Filename: DOD_111307873
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Fort Hood Fight Night: Return 2 the Ring" Vertical Reel, by Christopher Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download