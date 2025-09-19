Brig. Gen. Nick Hague message to San Antonio Missions' Game

U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Brig. Gen. Nick Hague delivers a pre-recorded video message to attendees of the San Antonio Missions’ inaugural USSF military appreciation game, San Antonio, Texas. Aug. 10, 2025. Hague is the first Guardian to launch into space, most recently as a commander and pilot of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 on a Dragon capsule. The mission to the International Space Station launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on Mar. 18, 2025, spending 171 days in Low Earth Orbit. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)
