    Brig. Gen. Nick Hague message to San Antonio Missions' Game

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Brig. Gen. Nick Hague delivers a pre-recorded video message to attendees of the San Antonio Missions’ inaugural USSF military appreciation game, San Antonio, Texas. Aug. 10, 2025. Hague is the first Guardian to launch into space, most recently as a commander and pilot of the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 on a Dragon capsule. The mission to the International Space Station launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on Mar. 18, 2025, spending 171 days in Low Earth Orbit. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:49
