Pacific Coast in Northern California

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977605" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Footage includes rough ocean waters, and clouds filtering through stands of trees on a stormy day, and the mouth of the Klamath River where it meets the Pacific Ocean. The Klamath River is home to many fish species including salmon and steelhead. The Klamath River, which starts in Oregon and winds its way through Northern California was designated a Recreational River within the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System in 1981.