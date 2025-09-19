Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Coast in Northern California

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Footage includes rough ocean waters, and clouds filtering through stands of trees on a stormy day, and the mouth of the Klamath River where it meets the Pacific Ocean. The Klamath River is home to many fish species including salmon and steelhead. The Klamath River, which starts in Oregon and winds its way through Northern California was designated a Recreational River within the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System in 1981.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977605
    VIRIN: 230927-O-NM884-3900
    Filename: DOD_111307455
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Coast in Northern California, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

