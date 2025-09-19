Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base San Antonio honors POW/MIA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Members in the Joint Base San Antonio community participate in a 24-hour Walk/Run at Warhawk Fitness Center track to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 17, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977601
    VIRIN: 250719-F-RD023-1001
    Filename: DOD_111307312
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    POWMIA Recognition Day
    Joint Base San Anotonio
    HonorTheFallen
    24hourwalk

