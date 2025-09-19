U.S. Air Force Airman Jeremiah Palumbo, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics specialist, maintains vigil during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Heritage Park on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 20, 2024. The vigil symbolically portrays those who await the safe return of service members who have either been prisoners of war or declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)
09.19.2025
09.19.2025
|Video Productions
|977600
|250919-F-OP366-3001
|DOD_111307292
|00:00:20
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|1
This work, Holloman Airman stands vigil for National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2025, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
