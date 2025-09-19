Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Airman stands vigil for National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2025

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bobby Teichmann 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jeremiah Palumbo, 49th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical logistics specialist, maintains vigil during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at Heritage Park on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 20, 2024. The vigil symbolically portrays those who await the safe return of service members who have either been prisoners of war or declared missing in action. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bob Teichmann)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 12:53
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    This work, Holloman Airman stands vigil for National POW/MIA Recognition Day 2025, by SrA Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vigil
    49th Wing
    POW/MIA Remembrance
    New Mexico
    Airman
    tribute

