USMC Innovation Challenge (Vertical)

Marines and DON civilians possess a unique talent for leveraging technology to create innovative solutions. The USMC Innovation Challenge provides an opportunity for them to compete individually or in teams to develop unclassified tech solutions to commander-submitted issues, with awards and financial incentives for winning submissions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Charis Robertson and CTR Moises Rodriguez)
