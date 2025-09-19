Stay Marine: 2nd MAW Theater Video

This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|09.09.2025
|09.19.2025 13:09
|Video Productions
|977595
|250909-M-YV358-1002
|DOD_111307022
|00:01:01
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
