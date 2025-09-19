Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Marine: 2nd MAW Theater Video

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    This video features a compilation of U.S. Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in training and operational environments. This video ends with a message regarding reenlistment opportunities available for enlisted Marines during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. 2nd MAW is the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977595
    VIRIN: 250909-M-YV358-1002
    Filename: DOD_111307022
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2ndMAW
    USMCNews
    reenlistment retention video
    Commandant's Retention Program
    FY 26
    EnlistedRetentionCampaign

