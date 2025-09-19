Seymour Johnson AFB Highlights Suicide Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977592" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participated in a Suicide Awareness Month video highlighting available resources and reinforcing the importance of being wingmen and promoting resilience across the Air Force.



Of note, Chaplain Douglas Craver, Staff Sgt. Tyler Moore, Senior Airman Eric Stahly, SrA Jason Freeman, Airman 1st Class Garrett Stimson and A1C Evan Jarrott for contributing to the messages provided.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)