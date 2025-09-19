Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seymour Johnson AFB Highlights Suicide Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Airman Holly Leonard 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participated in a Suicide Awareness Month video highlighting available resources and reinforcing the importance of being wingmen and promoting resilience across the Air Force.

    Of note, Chaplain Douglas Craver, Staff Sgt. Tyler Moore, Senior Airman Eric Stahly, SrA Jason Freeman, Airman 1st Class Garrett Stimson and A1C Evan Jarrott for contributing to the messages provided.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 977592
    VIRIN: 250917-F-EK662-2999
    Filename: DOD_111306973
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson AFB Highlights Suicide Awareness Month, by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wingman
    SeymourJohnsonAFB
    4thFighterWing
    airforce
    suicide awareness
    suicide prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download