Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participated in a Suicide Awareness Month video highlighting available resources and reinforcing the importance of being wingmen and promoting resilience across the Air Force.
Of note, Chaplain Douglas Craver, Staff Sgt. Tyler Moore, Senior Airman Eric Stahly, SrA Jason Freeman, Airman 1st Class Garrett Stimson and A1C Evan Jarrott for contributing to the messages provided.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 11:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|977592
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-EK662-2999
|Filename:
|DOD_111306973
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Seymour Johnson AFB Highlights Suicide Awareness Month, by Amn Holly Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.