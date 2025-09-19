Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 100th ARW conducts the first simulated refueling of RAF P-8 Poseidon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force members from the 100th Air Refueling Wing work together to refuel an RAF P-8A Poseidon from the 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, during exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2025. Team Mildenhall participated in exercise Cobra Warrior, the Royal Air Force’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 11:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977588
    VIRIN: 250917-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306951
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 100th ARW conducts the first simulated refueling of RAF P-8 Poseidon, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamMildenhall #RAF #CobraWarrior25-2 #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download