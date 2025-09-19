The 100th ARW conducts the first simulated refueling of RAF P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force members from the 100th Air Refueling Wing work together to refuel an RAF P-8A Poseidon from the 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron, RAF Lossiemouth, United Kingdom, during exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 over the North Sea, Sept. 17, 2025. Team Mildenhall participated in exercise Cobra Warrior, the Royal Air Force’s largest biannual tactical training event, to strengthen multinational cooperation and enhance readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|09.17.2025
|09.19.2025 11:32
|B-Roll
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
