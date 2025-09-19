U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Korell, 100th Operations Group commander, speaks on the importance of participating in exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2 at RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2025. Cobra Warrior 25-2 demonstrates the UK’s commitment to NATO, the joint expeditionary force and broader international security, reinforcing strong global relationships built on shared objectives, interoperability and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 11:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|977585
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-KM921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111306933
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cobra Warrior 25-2: Col Scott Korell Interview, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.