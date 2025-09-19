Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - September 19, 2025

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    The 68th Theater Medical Command, alongside the Portuguese Department of Military Medical Services, hosted the 32nd Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Lisbon, Portugal.

    U.S. service members, alongside 10 NATO countries, participated in Engineer Thunder 2025 across multiple locations in Lithuania.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 09:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 977570
    VIRIN: 250919-F-AV821-1397
    Filename: DOD_111306682
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - September 19, 2025, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Europe Report, Stronger Together, WEARENATO, Engineer Thunder 2025

