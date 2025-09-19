On this AFN Europe Report:
The 68th Theater Medical Command, alongside the Portuguese Department of Military Medical Services, hosted the 32nd Multinational Military Medical Engagement in Lisbon, Portugal.
U.S. service members, alongside 10 NATO countries, participated in Engineer Thunder 2025 across multiple locations in Lithuania.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|977570
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-AV821-1397
|Filename:
|DOD_111306682
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - September 19, 2025, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS
