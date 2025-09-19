Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master-at-Arms Benjamin Joyce Philadelphia Eagles Shoutout

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Chief Master-at-Arms Benjamin Joyce, assigned to, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, gives a shout-out to his family and favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 977567
    VIRIN: 250919-N-HS181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306575
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Chief Master-at-Arms Benjamin Joyce Philadelphia Eagles Shoutout, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

