UNITAS 2025: US Marines and Multinational Forces Conduct Close Air Support Training

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, and participating multinational forces conduct close air support training during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)
