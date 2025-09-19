Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.03.2025

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with A Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) conduct preparatory training for Operation Northern Arrow at Oberdachstetten Training Area. The unit is actively utilizing the Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT) simulator provided by Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach. The THT system allows crews to simulate realistic target acquisition and tracking scenarios, closely mirroring operational conditions. Ansbach, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977563
    VIRIN: 250904-A-EX530-2001
    Filename: DOD_111306510
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025
    Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT)

