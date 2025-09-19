1-57 ADAR at Oberdachstetten LTA, September 2025

U.S. Soldiers with A Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) conduct preparatory training for Operation Northern Arrow at Oberdachstetten Training Area. The unit is actively utilizing the Tactical Handheld Trainer (THT) simulator provided by Training Support Center (TSC) Ansbach. The THT system allows crews to simulate realistic target acquisition and tracking scenarios, closely mirroring operational conditions. Ansbach, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|09.03.2025
|09.19.2025 08:13
|B-Roll
|977563
|250904-A-EX530-2001
|DOD_111306510
|00:02:40
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
