2025 Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition

Participants of the Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition compete for personal best repetitions of squatting, deadlifting, and benching at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 13, 2025. This event split the competitors into three different groups, the men under 180 pounds, the men over 180 pounds and then the women's category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)