Participants of the Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition compete for personal best repetitions of squatting, deadlifting, and benching at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 13, 2025. This event split the competitors into three different groups, the men under 180 pounds, the men over 180 pounds and then the women's category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977548
|VIRIN:
|250913-F-TG928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111306326
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.