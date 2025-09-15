Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Participants of the Skelton Gym Powerlifting Competition compete for personal best repetitions of squatting, deadlifting, and benching at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 13, 2025. This event split the competitors into three different groups, the men under 180 pounds, the men over 180 pounds and then the women's category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:02
