    Day 3 - Week of the NCO - Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Miyamura

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Miyamura. A second-generation Japanese American, Miyamura was a member of Eighth Army during the Korean War whose gallant defense during an enemy attack allowed his unit to safely retreat. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a prisoner of war. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 977537
    VIRIN: 250919-A-KB025-5623
    Filename: DOD_111306286
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KR

    Korean War
    Eighth Army
    Medal of Honor
    Week of the NCO
    Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Miyamura

