Day 3 - Week of the NCO - Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Miyamura

Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating Staff Sgt. Hiroshi Miyamura. A second-generation Japanese American, Miyamura was a member of Eighth Army during the Korean War whose gallant defense during an enemy attack allowed his unit to safely retreat. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions as a prisoner of war. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)