Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump. While serving under Eighth Army, Crump's incredible bravery and tenacity in the face of the enemy inspired his fellow Soldiers to continue to fight and repel an attack during the Korean War, earning him the Medal of Honor. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 07:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|977536
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-KB025-5780
|Filename:
|DOD_111306282
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 2 - Week of the NCO - Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump, by SPC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.