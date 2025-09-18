Day 2 - Week of the NCO - Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977536" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump. While serving under Eighth Army, Crump's incredible bravery and tenacity in the face of the enemy inspired his fellow Soldiers to continue to fight and repel an attack during the Korean War, earning him the Medal of Honor. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)