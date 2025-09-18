Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 2 - Week of the NCO - Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army continues its Week of the NCO by commemorating U.S. Army Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump. While serving under Eighth Army, Crump's incredible bravery and tenacity in the face of the enemy inspired his fellow Soldiers to continue to fight and repel an attack during the Korean War, earning him the Medal of Honor. Stay tuned for more as we continue to highlight the "Backbone of the U.S. Army" this week. (The creation of the video was assisted by AI)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 07:14
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    Korean War
    Eighth Army
    Medal of Honor
    Week of the NCO
    Cpl. Jerry Kirt Crump

