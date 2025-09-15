Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts MV-22B hoist drills aboard the USS Miguel Keith

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct hoist drills out of an MV-22B Osprey aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 4, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977532
    VIRIN: 250904-M-LO454-2001
    Filename: DOD_111306211
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts MV-22B hoist drills aboard the USS Miguel Keith, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    MV-22B
    USS Miguel Keith
    MRF-D 25.3
    U.S. Navy
    Interoperability

