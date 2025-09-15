Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: 2nd. Bn, 1st Marines conduct drills aboard the USS Miguel Keith

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conducts weapons drills aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 4, 2025. For the first time in the rotation’s history, the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force's Aviation and Ground Combat Elements embarked aboard a U.S. Navy vessel to extend operational reach and provide flexible, combat-credible options across the Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977530
    VIRIN: 250904-M-LO454-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306147
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Joint Force
    MV-22B
    USS Miguel Keith
    MRF-D 25.3
    U.S. Navy
    Interoperability

