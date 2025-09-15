Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025: Chilean Type 23 Duke Class Frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05)

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Izzel Sanchez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Aerial view of the Chilean Type 23 Duke Class Frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05) arriving at the Naval station Mayport in Florida on Sept. 14, 2025 to participate in UNITAS 2025. UNITAS is an annual multinational maritime exercise that has taken place since 1960. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations to enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Izzel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 01:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977519
    VIRIN: 250914-M-WM466-1001
    Filename: DOD_111306110
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025: Chilean Type 23 Duke Class Frigate CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05), by CWO4 Izzel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mayport Florida
    USNAVSOUTH/FOURTH FLEET
    Republic of Chile (Chile)
    Navy250
    CNS Almirante Cochrane (FF 05)
    #UNITAS2025

