Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Chiefs Receive Their Anchors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kobie Binette 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250916-N-JE839-1001
    A social media video showing U.S. Navy Sailors being advanced to Chief Petty Officers during the chief pinning ceremony aboard amphibious assault carrier amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), September 16, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Class Kobie Binette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 22:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 977506
    VIRIN: 250916-N-JE839-1001
    Filename: DOD_111305983
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Chiefs Receive Their Anchors, by SA Kobie Binette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Pinning Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download