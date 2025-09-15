Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces of the Philippines visits Guam

    GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    With heartfelt pride, we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Guam and Hawaii National Guards’ enduring State Partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. It is more than just a strategic alliance, it’s a bond forged in shared history, mutual respect, and deep cultural ties. It truly is family.

    This partnership, the longest-standing in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, is a testament to our collective vision for a more secure and resilient region. It’s a legacy of service, growth, and unwavering commitment to peace and development.

    Here’s to the next 25 years of enduring relationships, shared purpose, and a safer, stronger Pacific!

    Location: GU

