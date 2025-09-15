Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dragon Lift 25-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEJEON-CITY, DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    09.16.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    United States and Republic of Korea soldiers conduct the biannual Dragon Lift exercise. Dragon Lift is a multi-modal MEDEVAC exercise that validates the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain forces, equipment, and supplies in support of contingency operations, strengthens alliance interoperability, and demonstrates commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977499
    VIRIN: 250917-D-VB752-6769
    Filename: DOD_111305861
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: DAEJEON-CITY, DAEJEON GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEJON-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Lift 25-2, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download