Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard conducts Active Shooter training at Barrigada Readiness Center, Guam, Aug. 20, 2025. With this training, we can better prepare our military personnel and civilians within the compound in the event of an Active Shooter.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 20:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|GU
