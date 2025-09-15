Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Shooter training

    GUAM

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen of the Guam National Guard conducts Active Shooter training at Barrigada Readiness Center, Guam, Aug. 20, 2025. With this training, we can better prepare our military personnel and civilians within the compound in the event of an Active Shooter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 20:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 977496
    VIRIN: 250820-Z-XS820-1001
    Filename: DOD_111305857
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter training, by SSG Josen Christian Munoz Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam National Guard
    Active Shooter Exercise

