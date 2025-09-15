Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Wings of Aloha

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 13, 2025. The event provided our community with opportunities to explore military aircraft, interact with military career displays and experience a performance from the U.S Air Force Band of the Pacific. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 20:25
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

