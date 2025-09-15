2025 Wings of Aloha

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 13, 2025. The event provided our community with opportunities to explore military aircraft, interact with military career displays and experience a performance from the U.S Air Force Band of the Pacific. The aim of Wings of Aloha is to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)