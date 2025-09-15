Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Sting 1 NGC2 Artillery Execution Suite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Jasinski 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting 1 on September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting 1 highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ceclia Jasinski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977484
    VIRIN: 250917-A-RK885-5851
    Filename: DOD_111305625
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Sting 1 NGC2 Artillery Execution Suite, by SPC Cecilia Jasinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download