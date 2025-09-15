Ivy Sting 1 NGC2 Artillery Execution Suite

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting 1 on September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting 1 highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ceclia Jasinski)
|09.17.2025
|09.18.2025 19:10
|B-Roll
|977484
|250917-A-RK885-5851
|DOD_111305625
|00:02:14
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
