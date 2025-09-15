Ivy Sting I NGC2 Artillery Execution Suite

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, Division Artillery Brigade, 4th Infantry Division demonstrate the advanced fires capabilities of the new Artillery Execution Suite, a key component of the Next Generation Command and Control system, during training exercise Ivy Sting 1 on September 17, 2025, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Ivy Sting 1 highlighted precision fires missions leveraging the NGC2 ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates software applications, infrastructure, data, and transport into a unified operational architecture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jarrett Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977479
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-KY607-3210
|Filename:
|DOD_111305552
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
