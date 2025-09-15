Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    This video is intended as a training resource for U.S. Navy sailors onboard Surface Ships and in U.S. Navy School Houses. This video details how to properly DON the M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) in the event of a casualty, how to DON the M-20.3 EEBD Trainer during a training event, as well as how to re-package the EEBD Trainer for future training.

    The M-20.3 EEBD is a self-contained, self-rescue breathing device designed for use in various hazardous environments such as mines, tunnels, and confined spaces. This training and this piece of equipment are important to the safety of the Navy's greatest asset in the case of emergency scenarios.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977475
    VIRIN: 250918-N-DF738-1002
    Filename: DOD_111305321
    Length: 00:14:18
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M-20.3
    EEBD
    safety
    breathing
    M-20.3T
    EEBD Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download