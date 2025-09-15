M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/977475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is intended as a training resource for U.S. Navy sailors onboard Surface Ships and in U.S. Navy School Houses. This video details how to properly DON the M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) in the event of a casualty, how to DON the M-20.3 EEBD Trainer during a training event, as well as how to re-package the EEBD Trainer for future training.



The M-20.3 EEBD is a self-contained, self-rescue breathing device designed for use in various hazardous environments such as mines, tunnels, and confined spaces. This training and this piece of equipment are important to the safety of the Navy's greatest asset in the case of emergency scenarios.