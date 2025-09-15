M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) Training

This video is intended as a training resource for U.S. Navy sailors onboard Surface Ships and in U.S. Navy School Houses. This video details how to properly DON the M-20.3 Emergency Escape Breathing Device (EEBD) in the event of a casualty, how to DON the M-20.3 EEBD Trainer during a training event, as well as how to re-package the EEBD Trainer for future training.
The M-20.3 EEBD is a self-contained, self-rescue breathing device designed for use in various hazardous environments such as mines, tunnels, and confined spaces. This training and this piece of equipment are important to the safety of the Navy's greatest asset in the case of emergency scenarios.
Date Taken:
09.18.2025
Date Posted:
09.18.2025 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977475
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-DF738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111305321
Length:
00:14:18
Location:
PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
