U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Airmen participate in Silver Flag 2025 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2025. The multi-day exercise is designed to train and test the engineers’ ability to establish and sustain a fully functional ground base in simulated deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 16:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977467
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-YU145-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111305226
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Civil Engineer Airmen sharpen skills during Silver Flag 2025, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS
