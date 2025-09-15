Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineer Airmen sharpen skills during Silver Flag 2025

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Airmen participate in Silver Flag 2025 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 6, 2025. The multi-day exercise is designed to train and test the engineers’ ability to establish and sustain a fully functional ground base in simulated deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977467
    VIRIN: 250916-F-YU145-1004
    Filename: DOD_111305226
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Silver Flag
    EOD
    Civil Engineering
    Ramstein AB

