    Indiana Army National Guard Conducts Chemical Warfare Agent Training in Slovakia (B-Roll)

    ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SLOVAKIA

    09.15.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Army National Guard, conduct sampling and identification of live chemical agents during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 15, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection ad readiess with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 977458
    VIRIN: 250915-A-AS519-7303
    Filename: DOD_111305149
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Indiana Army National Guard
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps

