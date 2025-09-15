U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Army National Guard, conduct sampling and identification of live chemical agents during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 15, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection ad readiess with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|977458
|VIRIN:
|250915-A-AS519-7303
|Filename:
|DOD_111305149
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ZEMIANSKE KOSTOL'ANY, SK
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indiana Army National Guard Conducts Chemical Warfare Agent Training in Slovakia (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.