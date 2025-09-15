Indiana Army National Guard Conducts Chemical Warfare Agent Training in Slovakia (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 53rd Civil Support Team, Indiana Army National Guard, conduct sampling and identification of live chemical agents during Toxic Valley 25 in Zemianske Kostol’any, Sept. 15, 2025. Toxic Valley 25 is a multinational exercise that enables protection ad readiess with NATO Partners and Allies through open-air chemical warfare agent collection and assessment training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)