    Falcon Peak 25.2 Live Show Open

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Michael Raynor, Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Snyder, Jamie Chapman, Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese, Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix, Senior Airman Ruben Garibay, Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols Jr., Roque Murray and Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    From 3-17September, USNORTHCOM and NORAD conduced Falcon Peak 25.2, an experiment to counter the growing threat of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977444
    VIRIN: 091825-F-F3230-1001
    Filename: DOD_111304743
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, Falcon Peak 25.2 Live Show Open, by Michael Raynor, TSgt Jonathan Snyder, Jamie Chapman, SSgt Tristan Biese, SSgt Seth Haddix, SrA Ruben Garibay, A1C Jamie Echols Jr., Roque Murray and A1C Kassandra Karel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    SUAS
    NORAD & USNORTHCOM

