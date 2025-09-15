Falcon Peak 25.2 Live Show Open

From 3-17September, USNORTHCOM and NORAD conduced Falcon Peak 25.2, an experiment to counter the growing threat of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|977444
|VIRIN:
|091825-F-F3230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111304743
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
