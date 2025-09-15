Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th Air Force Birthday Tribute from VSFB

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video tribute to the Air Force's 78th birthday at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 977440
    VIRIN: 250918-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_111304650
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Vandenberg
    USAF

