Discover how the Reserve Vacancies system helps Individual Reservists find and apply for open positions, with easy access, vacancy updates, and clear application guidance. Watch this video to learn how to filter opportunities, understand key details, and take the next step in your career with confidence.
For more information, please visit the Talent Management Consultant Office webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management-Consultant/) .
