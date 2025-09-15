Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Vacancies

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    Discover how the Reserve Vacancies system helps Individual Reservists find and apply for open positions, with easy access, vacancy updates, and clear application guidance. Watch this video to learn how to filter opportunities, understand key details, and take the next step in your career with confidence.

    For more information, please visit the Talent Management Consultant Office webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management-Consultant/) .

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:05:16
