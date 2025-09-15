video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discover how the Reserve Vacancies system helps Individual Reservists find and apply for open positions, with easy access, vacancy updates, and clear application guidance. Watch this video to learn how to filter opportunities, understand key details, and take the next step in your career with confidence.



For more information, please visit the Talent Management Consultant Office webpage (https://www.hqrio.afrc.af.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management-Consultant/) .